The Bicycling Challenge is a fun and easy way for young people in your life to transform your life around cycling. It is a great way to start the weekend! The event aims to inspire people through fun, exciting, inspiring and motivating bike rides to raise money for cycling education, training and programs. The goal is to inspire people to ride and get motivated to start riding more on their own.
Why don't you start your own Bicycle Challenge in your area? If you want to share some of your updates or stories about it, reach out and I would love to share it on here as updates!!
This site is for the average guy, who spends his time running from business to business, doing his 9 to 5 on the back of a bicycle. This is the job and lifestyle that we choose and are fortunate enough to be able to do it.
Our gear is important to us. Choosing the right equipment is something we all need to pay attention to. While I am not going to promote a bunch of brands on here, I am interested in hearing from you if there is anything that you have purchased that really worked well for you. Send in a comment on the Contact Page. I would love to discuss more with you. And if you want, I can share your experiences here online.
Are you a Courier? Hit Me Up! Send a comment about where you are! It's cool to connect!
I have not been everywhere, man...as the song goes. But I do get around a bit. Mostly by bicycle but sometimes we do go by vehicle. I prefer the cycle of course. When I am doing drop offs or pickups in the central core, I can get around pretty quickly that way. Of course, traffic is a bit of a concern but I have been lucky on that front so far. You have to pay attention to what is going on around you, obviously. But so far, no near misses or anything to give me gray hairs.
I will pick up documents often from various law offices. They are always good to work with. They tend to have everything ready to go when I arrive. I ran a couple of documents over to a process server in the area. I didn't know that lawyers don't actually do the legal document serving. They hire a 3rd party to do that for them, so there is no conflict of interest. Makes sense to me now. You can't really represent someone and serve the court papers on the person they are suing, now can you?
A little Homie Shout Out here
My kid brother, he has just finished up high school and has decided to pursue a career in security. Working as a guard. He has enrolled in the security guard training offered here and I am really wishing him well. If that don't work out - try being a courier...just kiddin'! Wishing you all the best, bro!
OK I have to let you in on a little secret of mine... It's kind of a guilty pleasure I have when I am doing my cycle routes. If I come across a lot or whatever that has fresh asphalt paving, I like to leave tire tracks... I know that's terrible! But something just comes over me. I like to hit the breaks, man! I know the paving or resealing isn't cheap. And I only do it once in awhile. But yeah, if you have tire tracks on your lot downtown, it might have been from me! Oh, the adventures of a courier!
So, I am going to give my old man a shout out here. I don't know of he even checks out this site. Maybe he does! Anyways, he works for this local junk removal company and he calls me up the other day. Says he has this cycle helmet that someone was throwing away. I went over and took at look at it and it's actually in pretty good shape! So i brought it home to have as a spare. Thanks Dad for thinking about me and keeping something that still has use out of the land fill! Good Job!
So I was watching this dude operating a Bobcat Skid Steer the other day. He was breaking up some concrete sidewalk with that thing. It was pretty cool to watch. He uses an attachment that goes on the skid steer. It's loud as heck! But it get's the job done. He saw me watching and asked me if I was interested in a job. Sorry, dude. I already have one and it's one that I love doing. You do you, and I will do me! But thanks for the offer!
Here's something for you guys to think about... First Aid. You know, when your are out and about, zipping around on your bike, you ever come across an instant when someone is in trouble? Like they are having a heart attack or something? Or you ever bang yourself up and in need of some first aid? I haven't, to tell you the truth. But I heard from someone that they have. Scary stuff. I don't know if I would panic, which would be the worst thing to do. So I have been thinking about getting me some first aid training. Just to be on the safe side. You know, it never hurts to be somewhat prepared if something should come up. What are your thoughts??
Hey I have been noticing something. I rent a basement suite in town and have been waking up pretty stuffed up in the mornings. The homeowner just had a company come in to do furnace cleaning. They come with their truck and clean out the furnace and the ducts. Anyways, once that was done, I started waking up all clear! No more stuffy nose! It must have been because of the furnace. I have been noticing it kicking in over night so I bet I was breathing in stuff! Interesting, isn't it? Glad they took the time to take care of that!
And speaking of time, I don't know how they manage it! They are doing some work around the house because it is an older home. Lots of character. They want to freshen it up and they are doing a great job! Recently he hired a company to do some wood finishing. They are getting them to put some lacquer on the stairs and hand railing. And around all the door frames and windows. It is really starting to look fabulous! I love these older homes when people take the time to care for them!
Couriers....Takin' It to the Streets!