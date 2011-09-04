I have not been everywhere, man...as the song goes. But I do get around a bit. Mostly by bicycle but sometimes we do go by vehicle. I prefer the cycle of course. When I am doing drop offs or pickups in the central core, I can get around pretty quickly that way. Of course, traffic is a bit of a concern but I have been lucky on that front so far. You have to pay attention to what is going on around you, obviously. But so far, no near misses or anything to give me gray hairs.

I will pick up documents often from various law offices. They are always good to work with. They tend to have everything ready to go when I arrive. I ran a couple of documents over to a process server in the area. I didn't know that lawyers don't actually do the legal document serving. They hire a 3rd party to do that for them, so there is no conflict of interest. Makes sense to me now. You can't really represent someone and serve the court papers on the person they are suing, now can you?